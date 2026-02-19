3-Year-Old Girl Raped in Vizag; Accused Detained

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her father’s friend in Visakhapatnam.

The accused came to the girl’s house on the pretext of meeting her father. As the victim’s father was away from home, the accused lured the girl to a grocery store to buy biscuits. A few minutes later, the accused dropped the girl at her house after committing the heinous crime and fled.

As the victim was weeping continuously, the girl’s mother checked her and found bloodstains. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case under provisions of BNS and POCSO Act and detained the accused.