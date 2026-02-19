 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

3-Year-Old Girl Raped in Vizag; Accused Detained

Telangana
19 Feb 2026 11:53 AM IST

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case under provisions of BNS and POCSO Act and detained the accused

3-Year-Old Girl Raped in Vizag; Accused Detained
x
A three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her father’s friend in Visakhapatnam.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her father’s friend in Visakhapatnam.

The accused came to the girl’s house on the pretext of meeting her father. As the victim’s father was away from home, the accused lured the girl to a grocery store to buy biscuits. A few minutes later, the accused dropped the girl at her house after committing the heinous crime and fled.

As the victim was weeping continuously, the girl’s mother checked her and found bloodstains. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case under provisions of BNS and POCSO Act and detained the accused.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news visakhapatnam news rape case BNS provisions POCSO Act 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X