3-Year-Old Girl Dies of Snakebite in Banswada

NIZAMABAD: A three-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake in Banswada mandal on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Chauhan Saraswathi, daughter of Chauhan Srikanth, of Kalu Naik Thanda under the limits of Pulimadugu Thanda in Banswada mandal.

According to Circle Inspector Tula Sridhar, Saraswathi began vomiting, and her parents noticed snakebite marks on her right leg. They immediately rushed her to the Banswada Government Hospital, where she was given preliminary treatment before being referred to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad for advanced care.

However, the child died on the way near Durki village. Following a complaint by her father, Chauhan Srikanth, police registered a case, and an investigation is underway, CI Tula Sridhar said. A pall of gloom descended over Kalu Naik Thanda following the death of the three-year-old girl.