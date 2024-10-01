 Top
Telangana
1 Oct 2024 5:35 PM GMT
3 Washed Away, 1 Body Found in NS Left Canal
Three persons on Tuesday were washed away in Nagarjunasagar left canal near Danavaigudem in the district. (Representational Image. DC File Photo)

Khammam:Three persons on Tuesday were washed away in Nagarjunasagar left canal near Danavaigudem in the district. They were identified as Bandaru Bharath Kumar, Katta Prasad and Challa Ramesh, natives of Shivalingapuram of Manuguru mandal in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district.

According to police, the three had gone to the canal for a bath, slipped into the water and were washed away. The locals alerted police who rushed to the place and took up a search operation with the help of expert swimmers. While the body of Bharath was found a few metres from the place they were washed away, the other two were missing. The police stopped the search after 8 pm and would resume it on Wednesday morning.

The victims came to Khammam to meet a man who was in district jail and stopped at the canal on their way home.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
