3 Tractors Swept Away Trying To Cross Overflowing Rivulet

ADILABAD: In a rain-related incident, three tractors were swept away while trying to cross an overflowing rivulet on the outskirts of Bandaguda village in Adilabad rural mandal. The vehicles overturned due to the heavy current, but the drivers managed to save themselves by clinging to the tractors.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed many areas in the Boath Assembly constituency on Monday, causing streams and rivulets to overflow with floodwater and disrupting road connectivity to a few villages.

Continuous rainfall was reported from Ichoda, Bajharhathnoor, Neredigonda, and Boath mandal headquarters, leading to waterlogging and hardships for residents. The downpour also affected standing crops in low-lying areas.