3 Tola Mangalsutra Snatched From Shop Owner In Uppal

HYDERABAD: In a broad daylight incident at Vijayapuri Colony in Uppal, two unidentified women snatched mangalsutra from a bangle shop owner after diverting her attention.

According to a complaint lodged by B. Sandhya, 40, who runs Varsha Bangle Store, “The duo entered the shop pretending to be customers and expressed interest in purchasing bangles. While I was busy showing them samples, they requested to see another variety. As I turned to the UPI scanner to check my mobile, the women took advantage of the moment, and snatched her three tola gold mangalsutra and quickly fled the scene.”

The two suspects are in the age group of 25 to 30 years.

A case was registered by the Uppal police and thereafter an investigation was launched.

The CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being verified to trace the offenders.

The complainant stated she would identify the two women if seen again.