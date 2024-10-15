3 Suspended After 25 Fall ill Due to Dirty Water

Sangareddy:The state government has suspended three officials, after two persons died last week while reportedly after consuming contaminated water from an open well after the Mission Bhagiratha water supply system failed in their village. Around 25 others fell sick and were treated for diarrhoea and vomiting, at Sanjeevanraopet in Narayankhed mandal.

The water supply has not yet been restored. Trial runs were conducted on Monday and the supply may be resumed by Tuesday. For the last three days, drinking water has been supplied through tankers.



The suspended officials were: Mission Bhagiratha’s Narayankhed grid assistant executive engineer D. Ravi Kumar, Intra AEE B. Srikanth, and Sanjeevanraopet village secretary Naga Laxmi.



These officials failed to test the quality of water in the open well before distribution, leading to the illness outbreak. The Mission Bhagiratha water supply had malfunctioned, forcing the villagers to consume water from an open well for four days.



Two villagers, Boda Mahesh, 24, and Baikadi Sayamma, 87, died on Friday and Saturday, respectively. While locals suspect that contaminated water was the cause, district medical and health officers are investigating. Preliminary reports suggest that Mahesh suffered from appendicitis, while Sayamma's death was attributed to age-related issues.



For the past four days, villagers had been relying on water from an open well on the outskirts of the village, as



On Monday, Narayankhed MLA Sanjeev Reddy and additional collector B. Chandrasekhar visited the village to assess the situation. Medical camps have been set up to provide treatment to those affected. Several villagers have been discharged after receiving treatment at Narayankhed area hospital and Sangareddy district headquarters hospital.