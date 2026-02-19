 Top
3 Rowdy Sheeters Rape Minor Girl in Narsingi

19 Feb 2026 10:57 AM IST

The police launched a hunt to nab the rowdy sheeters

3 Rowdy Sheeters Rape Minor Girl in Narsingi
Three rowdy sheeters forced a minor girl to consume ganja and later raped her in Narsingi. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Three rowdy sheeters forced a minor girl to consume ganja and later raped her in Narsingi.

The condition of the girl, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, is said to be critical. She came to her grandmother’s house in Narsingi where she went missing. A missing case was also registered at the Narsingi police station. The police said a hunt is on to nab the rowdy sheeters. More details are awaited.


