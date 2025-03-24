3 restaurants in Banjara Hills, Khairatabad raided for maintaining unhygienic conditions

Hyderabad: Telangana food safety officials raided three restaurants offering mandi and other non-vegetarian food in Banjara Hills and Khairatabad and found unhygienic conditions.

The officials raided Mandi 36 Arabian kitchen in Banjara Hills, Mandi Town and Mandi King Royale, both in Khairatabad. At Mandi 36 Arabian kitchen, food handlers were not Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) trained.

Flooring was found to be patchy at some places while ceiling of the kitchen was found to be dark and sooty and chimneys were found to be greasy, dusty and unclean. Exhaust fans were not fitted with meshes to prevent entry of insects.

Iron knives were found to be used in the kitchen, while grilling pans were found to be dark, greasy and unclean and food articles in the refrigerator are covered but unlabelled. A few vegetables like mint leaves were found in spoiled condition and thus discarded.

Some food articles were found to be stored on the ground, while a proper gap was not left between walls and storage racks.

At Mandi Town, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license was not displayed prominently in the premises, while pest control records, water analysis reports, employee health records and FoSTaC certificates were not available.

Refrigerator was found to be in an unhygienic condition with spillage of meat waste and blood. Flooring was found to be patchy and littering of food waste at several places, while the kitchen was not equipped with drains to ensure proper cleaning and live cockroach infestation was observed in the kitchen.

Synthetic food colors were found while the drinking water tank was not cleaned properly and dead insects noticed in it. Food articles in the refrigerator were uncovered and unlabelled and raw meat like chicken, mutton etc were found to be dumped in the refrigerator in an unhygienic manner which may cause contamination.

At Mandi King Royale in Khairatabad, the FSSAI license was not displayed prominently in the premises while pest control records, water analysis reports, employee health records and FoSTaC certificates were not available.

Refrigerators were found in unhygienic conditions with a few shelves found broken. Water droplets were falling into uncovered food articles, which may cause contamination. Flooring in kitchen and wash area was found to be patchy and littering of food waste at several places, while drains were clogged and chimneys were found to be greasy and unclean.

Iron knives were found to be used which were found to be rusty while vegetarian and non-vegetarian food articles, raw and semi-cooked food were stored together in some refrigerators. Raw meat like chicken, mutton etc was found to be dumped in the refrigerator in an unhygienic manner which may cause contamination.