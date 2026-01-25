3 Pingle College NCC Cadets To March in Delhi Republic Day Parade

Warangal: In a historic first for the institution, three NCC cadets from Pingle Government College for Women (Autonomous) have been selected to participate in the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on Monday.

College principal Lt Prof B. Chandramouli said the achievement marked a proud moment in the college’s history. Of the four cadets selected from the 8th Girls Telangana Battalion, three are from Pingle College—a rare distinction that is believed to be unprecedented for a single college in the region.

The cadets representing the college are G. Venkata Lakshmi (BSc MPC, final year), B. Trisha (BSc BZC, final year) and A. Bhargavi (BSc MPC, second year).

For the past month, the cadets have undergone intensive training in New Delhi under the supervision of Indian Army officers. Prof Chandramouli attributed their success to their discipline, leadership qualities and patriotism, along with the rigorous training imparted through the NCC programme.

He also commended NCC officer Dr Suvarna for her sustained guidance and mentorship throughout the selection process.

The achievement has been widely celebrated within the college. Vice-Principal Dr G. Suhasini, IQAC Coordinator Dr Suresh Babu and faculty members congratulated the cadets for bringing national recognition to the institution.