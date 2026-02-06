3 People Complain Of Losing Money In Fake Investment Schemes

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police received complaints from three people, including a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver, against cyber fraudsters who duped them through fake investment schemes.

According to the driver, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number promoting institutional trading. Unknown callers made him install an app on his mobile phone. Later, they got him to invest ₹11 lakh by promising a return of ₹1 crore. Trusting them, the driver invested ₹11 lakh, but later he realised that he was duped.

Similarly, a 50-year-old person was contacted through a WhatsApp message and later, he was coaxed into installing a fraudulent app. He invested ₹16 lakh in the fake investment scheme by transferring funds from his savings accounts. After he paid money, the miscreants switched off their mobile phones.

In another case, a 32- year-old victim noticed an advertisement from the Facebook page promoting an e-commerce site mentorship and investment programme. The advertiser claimed to be an experienced Amazon seller and mentor, assuring high profitability through a researched product selection system and importing goods from China at low cost.

The miscreants asked the victim to pay ₹50,000 for membership. Later, the accused collected ₹4 lakh from the victim. After making payments, the victim tried to contact the miscreants who started avoiding the victim. He realised that he was duped and approached the cybercrime police.