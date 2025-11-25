3 Peddlers Arrested With 15 gm of MDMA

Hyderabad:In a joint operation, Chandanagar police and SOT of Madhapur Zone arrested three MDMA peddlers on Sunday and seized 15 grams of the synthetic drug from their possession.



According to Madhapur Zone senior official Ritiraj and Shoban, "The accused, Devra Harish, Kunchala Sai Krishna and Gunji Sai Manikanta, were nabbed while attempting to sell the banned substance at Chandanagar.

Another suspect, identified as Arun, a Bengaluru-based supplier, is currently absconding."

Officials said the prime accused, Harish, has been visiting his cousins in Bengaluru and eventually began consuming narcotics during the visits. He later developed contacts in the drug network and decided to procure MDMA for sale in Hyderabad at double the price. He then roped in his friends, Sai Krishna, a housekeeping supervisor, and Manikanta, a delivery boy, promising them huge profits.

"The trio allegedly pooled in `10,000 each and sent Harish to Bengaluru to secure the drug from Arun. After staying there for two days, Harish returned to Hyderabad with 15 grams of MDMA. On November 23, while the gang assembled at a pan shop near Hitex Bawarchi at Doyens Colony Road, they were intercepted by the teams acting on credible information," added the officials.

Officials said that they seized the MDMA and three mobile phones used for communication with drug buyers.

Cyberabad police urged citizens to report drug-related activity and assured that informers’ identities will remain confidential.

Cyberabad EOW inspector Upendhar wins national honour

Hyderabad:The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) inspector J. Upendhar has been selected for the prestigious Kendriya Grih Mantri Dakshata Padak-2025, announced by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), New Delhi, on the birth anniversary of India’s first Union home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Inspector Upendhar, along with EOW DCP Muthyam Reddy, met Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Monday. The Commissioner appreciated and congratulated him on receiving the national-level honour. The award recognises his excellence in homicide investigations, including securing nine life convictions, reflecting his professionalism, investigative skill and commitment to justice.



Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman elects new members

Hyderabad: The Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of Secunderabad and Hyderabad organised elections for four new managing committee members during its tri-annual general body meeting (GBM) at the Parsi Dharamshala, Secunderabad, on Sunday. Jamshed N. Chinoy, Nadir E. Chinoy, Saam A. Chinoy and Shayan J. Bisney were elected as members of the managing committee. Over 340 members of the Zoroastrian community of the twin cities participated in the election.



The agenda of the meeting included confirmation of minutes of the earlier GBM, passing of the accounts, appointment of auditors and election of four new managing committee members for a period of 6 years.



The Parsi Zoroastrian community is one of the oldest communities in the twin cities. Though small in number, the community is known for its distinctive culture and traditions as well their enterprising abilities.



Fraudster held for cheating investors of Rs 4.36 cr



Hyderabad:Special Zonal Crime Team (SZCT-CCS-DD) on Monday arrested one Namani Karthik, 43, accused of cheating investors of Rs 4.36. A retired associate



professor also fell into the fraudsters trap and lost Rs 1.35 crore.

The modus operandi of the fraudster was to offer false assurance of high monthly returns through a fake stock-exchange trading business site Explore Technologies.

Accused Karthik was arrested from his house based on a complaint lodged by a retired associate professor D. Siva Kumar, who in his complaint stated that he had invested Rs 1.35 crore based on Karthik’s promises of 6% assured monthly returns and 10%-20% profits as shown in his brochure and bond papers.

The accused, who also cheated other investors, falsely projected himself as a `Data Science Manager` at Ernst & Young to gain their confidence.

After collecting the money, he stopped paying returns and became unresponsive. Enquiry revealed that he similarly cheated multiple victims,

causing them a total loss of approximately 4.36 crore. A case was registered in Cr. No.150/2025 under Sections 316(4), 318(4) BNS and Section 5 of the TGPDFE Act.

To evade arrest accused Karthik frequently used to change his location. However, sustained surveillance and credible information, the SZCT team arrested him and sent him to judicial custody, DCP, CCS –DD N. Swetha stated in a press release on Monday.

The accused is an MCA graduate from Mancherial. Previously he was employed in software firms and government service. He later floated an unregistered financial entity and lured victims with false investment schemes, eventually

filing an insolvency petition and went underground. The investigation is on and efforts are being made to nab the other accused, Swetha stated.

Toddy shop owner held with 1.17 kg Alprazolam



Hyderabad:Police in Chandanagar and the Madhapur SOT on Monday arrested a 38-year-old toddy shop operator and seized 1.17 kg of Alprazolam, used to illegally spike toddy for stronger intoxication, posing serious health risks.



Officials said Goundla Bala Murali Krishna, of Vemana Reddy Colony, was arrested after raids on his house, where Alprazolam, a car and a mobile phone were seized. He allegedly bought the drug from Ravi Teja of Podichanpally, with another accomplice, Sai Sudhakar, both currently absconding.

Murali Krishna, who runs a toddy shop in Doulatabad village of Hathnoora mandal, reportedly paid ₹3 lakh per kg for the contraband, which was mixed with toddy to increase dependency and profits. Police warned that adulterated toddy can cause addiction and organ damage.



Cyberabad Police have intensified surveillance on supply routes for narcotic adulterants used in toddy outlets across the outskirts and neighbouring districts.



Festival Choristers to open sing Christmas melodies



Hyderabad:Come December, the Christmas season arrives, and with it, the city’s much-awaited festive concerts. This year, Festival Choristers will open Hyderabad’s Christmas season on November 29 with a free concert at Ravindra Bharathi at 7 pm. The group has described the evening, titled What a Day of Joy!, as a blend of classical, semi-classical and contemporary Christmas music. “All music lovers are warmly invited. Entry is free, just walk in!” the organisers said.



Meanwhile, Little Rocks, the city’s biggest littlest children’s choir, will present a Christmas concert titled Love Came Down at RTC Kala Bhavan on November 30. Organised by India Youth for Christ, Hyderabad Centre, the evening will feature carols, harmonies and reflections on the meaning of Christmas. The programme begins at 6 pm, and attendees are requested to be seated by 5.45 pm at VST Junction near the RTC Crossroads.







GHMC sets up new Prohibition station

Hyderabad:Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deputy mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy inaugurated a new Prohibition & Excise station at Chikkadpally on Monday.



The new station has been set up to expand and modernise the Excise department’s operations across the city and is expected to improve the speed and efficiency of law enforcement, maintain social order, control crime, and support initiatives aimed at reducing alcohol addiction among the youths.



“It is a major step towards strengthening the enforcement of prohibition laws, curbing illegal liquor trade, and enhancing public safety,” said the deputy mayor.