3 Officials Booked for Scam in Custom-Milling in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Varni police registered a case against three officials including additional collector B. Chandrasekhar for alleged irregularities in custom milling of rice in Nizamabad district. Following the directives from the High Court, police registered the case. The names of suspended Nizamabad district civil supplies officer Chandra Prakash and deputy tahsildar Nikhil Raj were included in the FIR.

The trio allegedly favoured the then Bodhan BRS MLA Shakil Amer in custom milling of rice in Nizamabad district during 2022-23. Boyapati Kishore, rice miller from Varni mandal, approached the High Court stating that his signature was forged by the officials in paddy procurement and custom milling process. Former MLA Shakil’s family runs four rice mills in Nizamabad district.

After Congress came to power, the civil supplies department officials found that `108 crore worth custom milling rice was misappropriated in Nizamabad

district. Former MLA Shakil has been staying in Dubai. After serious warnings, the mills returned some rice and the loss is not estimated at `63 crore.

Kishore said civil supply officials issued notices to him, and he was surprised to see details of paddy shifted from Shakil’s rice mill to his mill. He said he did not receive paddy from Shakil’s mill and alleged that his signature was forged in the matter and he approached the High Court.

Police registered a case and are investigating. Before being transferred to Sangareddy district, B. Chandrasekhar worked as additional collector in Nizamabad district during 2022-23. At present, he is under training for IAS confirmation.