3 Minors Held For Stealing 13 Two-Wheelers

KARIMNAGAR: Police arrested three minors on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 13 two-wheeler vehicles under Karimnagar Rural Police Station limits.

Circle inspector A. Niranjan Reddy told the media that while on patrol near the Bommakal flyover in Birugumanda, police noticed three minors on a two-wheeler moving suspiciously. On questioning, the suspects confessed to stealing several vehicles from different locations in Karimnagar. They admitted to selling some of the stolen vehicles while hiding others in various places.

The police recovered 13 stolen two-wheelers and arrested the three minors, all residents of Karimnagar rural mandal.

Police Commissioner Gouse Alam and Karimnagar Rural ACP P. Vijay Kumar appreciated the police team, which included Inspector Niranjan Reddy, SIs Laxma Reddy and Naresh, ASI Anand, constables Appanna and Salman, and home guard Rajendar, for their excellent work.