3 Minors Held for Committing Theft in Temple in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested three minors on charges of committing theft in a temple at Barkas in Chandrayangutta.

A 60-year-old Mohd Abdul Waheed, a scrap business and resident of Edi Bazaar, was also caught for receiving the property stolen from the temple. The arrested persons were addicted to bad vices and to meet their expenses, they hatched a plan to commit theft at Sri Dwimukha Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Barkas.

The theft came to light when J. Naveen Kumar lodged a complaint with the Chandrayangutta police three days ago. During the investigation, Chandrayangutta Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Sudhakar formed special teams and verified the CCTV footage in nearby localities.

It was noticed that a few minors were moving suspiciously and were carrying some items in a polythene bag. Special team apprehended them from the Royal Colony in Balapur and on verifying, they confessed that they broke the temple lock with a stone and entered into it and stole a copper vessel and damaged the idol.

In the wake of the incident, the police issued an advisory asking the people to maintain peace, communal harmony, and public order at all times and advised them not to indulge in or encourage any activities that may disturb harmony or create tension in the locality.

The police asked the people not to spread rumours or unverified information on social media or other platforms and informed them to immediately alert the police about any suspicious activities instead of taking the law into their own hands. The police urged the citizens to cooperate with them in maintaining tranquility and ensuring a peaceful environment in the area.