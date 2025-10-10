 Top
3 Maoists to Surrender Before Telangana Police

Telangana
M Srinivas
10 Oct 2025 11:29 AM IST

The three Maoists K Venkati alias Vikas, M Raju alias CNM Chandu and Gangava alias Soni are expected to surrender before the police

Three Maoists are likely to surrender before the Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the banned CPI (Maoist) party, three Maoists are likely to surrender before the Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy here on Friday.

The three Maoists K Venkati alias Vikas, M Raju alias CNM Chandu and Gangava alias Soni are expected to surrender before the Shivadhar Reddy in the evening.

A few weeks ago, a 62-year-old Pothula Padmavathi alias Kalpana alias Mynakka alias Mainabai alias Sujatha, who is the most senior underground leader of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered before the previous Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender.

Sujatha hailing from Jogulamba Gadwal district remained underground for 43 years.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana police CPI-Maoists Surrendered Maoists 
India Southern States Telangana 
