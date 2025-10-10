3 Maoists to Surrender Before Telangana Police

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the banned CPI (Maoist) party, three Maoists are likely to surrender before the Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy here on Friday.

The three Maoists K Venkati alias Vikas, M Raju alias CNM Chandu and Gangava alias Soni are expected to surrender before the Shivadhar Reddy in the evening.

A few weeks ago, a 62-year-old Pothula Padmavathi alias Kalpana alias Mynakka alias Mainabai alias Sujatha, who is the most senior underground leader of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered before the previous Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender.

Sujatha hailing from Jogulamba Gadwal district remained underground for 43 years.