3-layer security at strong rooms for safety of EVMs

Telangana
M Srinivas
14 May 2024 10:19 AM GMT
3-layer security at strong rooms for safety of EVMs (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The police department is providing a three-layer security for the strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were preserved for counting on June 4.

Surveillance cameras were installed at the strong rooms to keep a constant vigil and the central paramilitary forces would be guarding the strong rooms. The EMVs of Hyderabad Parliament constituency covering Assembly constituencies were preserved at strong rooms after putting a seal to them.

The EVMs of Nampally, Charminar, Yakutpura, Goshmahal, Amberpet, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura Assembly constituencies were kept at strong rooms in various places in the city and its suburbs.

These EVMs would be opened for counting in the presence of agents of the political parties on June 4, amid tight security.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is making elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of counting after completion of Lok Sabha election in other parts of the country.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
