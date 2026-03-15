3 labourers Killed As Crane Wire Snaps During Desilting In Bhupalpally

WARANGAL: Three agricultural labourers were killed when a crane cable snapped during desilting work at an agricultural well in Korikishala village of Mogullapally mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday.

According to police, the labourers were inside the well removing silt and debris when the steel cable of a crane used to lift the soil suddenly snapped.

The workers were crushed under the falling crane components before they could escape from the well. The deceased were identified as Sukina Devaraju, 48, Bandari Abhilash, 26, and Sarigommula, 53.

Villagers alerted the police, following which Mogullapally police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police registered a case of accidental death and began an investigation to ascertain whether negligence or lack of maintenance of the machinery led to the incident.