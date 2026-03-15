3 Killed, Six Hurt in Nalgonda Road Accident

Nalgonda: Three persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident at Vasram Thanda in Nampally mandal of Nalgonda district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Korra Badya, 57, an autorickshaw driver from Korramansingh Thanda in Chintapally mandal of Nalgonda district; Santosh Kalifa, 40, a poultry farm labourer from Bihar; and Bandaru Esaak, 55, a labourer from Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm when an speeding lorry rammed into an autorickshaw from behind. The autorickshaw was travelling from Mallepally to Chintapally carrying 12 passengers.

According to police, Santosh Kalifa died on the spot, while Korra Badya and Bandaru Esaak succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Area Hospital in Devarakonda.

Police suspect that speeding and negligent driving by the lorry driver caused the accident.

The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital in Devarakonda for treatment. Nampally police registered a case and launched an investigation. The lorry driver has reportedly been taken into custody.