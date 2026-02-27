 Top
3 Killed in Road Accident on Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway

Telangana
27 Feb 2026 3:30 PM IST

The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling was collided with a crane

The Andhra Pradesh police said three persons died in a road accident that took place on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway near Dhone in the Nandyal district on Friday. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Three persons died in a road accident that took place on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway near Dhone in the Nandyal district on Friday.

The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling was collided with a crane. Pramod from Karnataka was on his way to Hyderabad with his family when a crane coming from the opposite direction hit him near Jagadoothi ​​village.

The car was crushed to pieces. A woman and two children who were travelling in it died on the spot. Pramod, who was seriously injured, was taken to the government hospital where his condition is serious. The police booked a case and took up investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news hyderabad-bengaluru highway road accident ap police 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

