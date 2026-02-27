3 Killed in Road Accident on Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway

Hyderabad: Three persons died in a road accident that took place on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway near Dhone in the Nandyal district on Friday.

The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling was collided with a crane. Pramod from Karnataka was on his way to Hyderabad with his family when a crane coming from the opposite direction hit him near Jagadoothi ​​village.

The car was crushed to pieces. A woman and two children who were travelling in it died on the spot. Pramod, who was seriously injured, was taken to the government hospital where his condition is serious. The police booked a case and took up investigation.