3 Killed In Auto, Car Collision On Highway In Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Three youths died in a road accident on the Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar highway at Nasarlapally in Chinthapally mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Rathlavath Bhasker (29), Rathlavath Vinod (29), and Safavath Ravi (20), all from Mattika Thanda of Devarakonda mandal. Another youth, Jaripurla Krishna, was seriously injured in the accident.

According to police, the accident occurred on Monday evening when the autorickshaw carrying the victims collided with a car coming from the opposite direction at Nasarlapally. The youths were returning to their native place from Hyderabad for the Dasara festival when the mishap occurred.

Krishna was shifted by ambulance to a private hospital in Devarakonda, where his condition is reported to be serious.

Chinthapally sub-inspector Ramakrishna said the bodies of the three victims were shifted to the mortuary of the area hospital at Devarakonda for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.