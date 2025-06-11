3 Killed As Tourist Bus Collides With Car At Yacharam

Hyderabad: Three persons died after the car in which they were travelling was hit by a tourist bus at Yacharam in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday midnight.

Seven persons were on the way to their home at BN Reddy Nagar after attending a party at Vizag Colony near Nagarjunasagar backwaters. After they reached a petrol filling station on Mall Road near Yacharam, a speeding tourist bus hit the car from the opposite direction resulting in grievous injuries to C.V. Saiteja, Pawan Kumar and Raghavendra.

Death was instant for them, according to police. Yacharam Sub-Inspector U Madhu said that seven persons, all below 35 years, were travelling in the car. Of them, Saiteja, Pawan Kumar and Raghavendra died while others escaped with injuries.

He said the accident occurred around 12.30 am when they were on the way to their residence in BN Reddy Nagar. He said the injured were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

In his complaint, Saiteja’s father Balaswamy requested the police to take necessary action against the bus driver identified as P Krishnamohan Reddy, 44, of Prakasam district in connection with the road accident.