3 Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Bike in Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Telangana
19 Oct 2025 11:33 PM IST

Speeding car collides with motorcycle on NH 363; one child injured

3 Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Bike in Komaram Bheem Asifabad
Representational Image.

Adilabad: Three members of a family were killed when a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle near Mothuguda in Asifabad mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on NH 363 when the victims from Vanjiri village were travelling towards Asifabad. The deceased were identified as Jagan, 27, his sister Anasuya, 32, and her son Pragnasheel, 4.

Police said Jagan was taking his sister, niece, and nephew to Bendara village for Diwali celebrations when the speeding car hit their bike. The niece, who was injured in the mishap, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

