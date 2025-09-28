3 Killed, 7 Injured as Auto Rams Into Truck

Hyderabad: Three people died and seven others were injured when an auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary truck on Pharma City Road near NTR Thanda in Kandukur around 11.30 pm on Friday. Another auto coming from behind crashed into the wreckage, worsening the impact.

According to Kandukur Inspector K. Seetharam, the deceased were identified as Surigi Srinivas, 38, an auto driver from Yacharam; Pandi Sridhar, 26, a private employee at a solar firm; and Pandi Sathyamma, 45, a labourer at the same company.

Police said the first auto was travelling from Kothur X Road towards Meerkhanpet when it collided with a truck that had broken down and was left in the middle of the road. Moments later, another auto coming from behind rammed into both vehicles.

The crash killed one auto driver and two passengers on the spot. The remaining passengers suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. Locals alerted police, who reached the scene and launched rescue operations.

Investigators said the truck driver, identified as Mohsin, had broken down about 30 minutes earlier and had started repairs without placing any warning indicators. “The road is usually deserted. Assuming there was little traffic, Mohsin began repairs in the middle of the road. The first auto hit the tail end of the slab mixing machine, leading to the fatal crash,” the inspector said.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case of negligence against Mohsin at Kandukur police station.

3 men duped of Rs.38 L in abroad job scam

Hyderabad: Three men from Telangana have approached the state government alleging that they were cheated of `38 lakh by a Hyderabad-based fake overseas employment consultancy that promised them jobs in Italy and New Zealand.

The matter came to light on Friday when the complainants submitted a petition during the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme at Begumpet Praja Bhavan, appealing to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for justice. Mandha Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the Telangana Government’s NRI Advisory Committee, guided the petitioners and redirected them to the Nagole police station.

The victims — Mani Shravan of Gopalpet village in Nirmal district, Ram Sridhar of Dhani village, and Thimmareddygari Shravan Kumar Reddy of Medak — said they had paid large sums to a consultancy in Nagole in the hope of securing overseas jobs but were neither employed nor refunded. According to their statements, Mani Shravan paid `13 lakh, Ram Sridhar `12 lakh and Shravan Kumar Reddy `13 lakh.

The victims have urged the government to take strict action against fraudulent consultancies and help them recover their lost money. Their grievance was taken up by DSP Umender Velagala, special police officer for CM Pravasi Prajavani, who instructed Nagole police to register a case through the home department counter.

Nagole inspector Maqbool Jani confirmed receipt of a written complaint from Shravan Kumar, who stated that he paid the money to one Vijay Kumar from “News Overseas” in September last year. “He was kept waiting under the pretext of paperwork. Later, when he went to the office, it was locked and the phones were switched off. We are investigating further,” the inspector said.

13th-Century Shivalingam recovered, 4 held

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Friday arrested four persons and recovered a 13th-century stone idol of a Shivalingam that the accused were allegedly trying to sell for Rs.2 crore, claiming it had “magical powers” that could bring prosperity.

The accused were identified as Dheeravath Narender, 42, priest of the Bangaru Maisamma temple at Kallepally village in Nalgonda district; Monditoka Emmanuel alias Nani, 30, a groundwater surveyor from Madhuban Colony, Rajendranagar; Pabbajo Brahma Chary, 48, a carpenter from Bode Banda, Moula Ali, Medchal district; and Polepally Sudhakar, 32, an RTC driver from Thungathurthy village, Nalgonda district.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the group at the LB Nagar Metro free parking area on Thursday. The idol had been stolen in February 2023 from a dilapidated Shivalayam temple on the banks of Bairamvani’s pond in Nalgonda district and hidden in an abandoned house in Bachupally. The theft had earlier been reported to the Wadapally police.

Police said the men planned to sell the antique idol on the black market to clear debts. “The accused hatched a plan to make quick money as they were under financial stress,” LB Nagar police said. A case was registered under Sections 317(5) and 25(1) of the Antiquities and Art Treasure Act. Further investigation is underway.

2 found dead in separate incidents

Hyderabad: Two unidentified men were found dead in separate incidents in Hyderabad late Friday and early Saturday. Narsingi police said a man aged around 40–45 years was found dead under the Narsingi flyover on the Nehru Outer Ring Road around 11.07 pm on Friday. Preliminary investigation suggests he was hit by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene. “We are examining CCTV footage and seeking public help to identify the victim and the vehicle,” police said.

In another incident, an unidentified man aged about 25–26 years was found dead near the railway tracks at Cherlapally Railway Station close to the Singapore Double Bedroom complex on Saturday morning. The Government Railway Police said preliminary findings indicate he fell onto the tracks and sustained fatal head injuries after colliding with a railway pillar. A case has been registered, and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.