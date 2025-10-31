3 Killed, 12 Hurt As Borewell Truck Rams Vehicle In Hanamkonda

WARANGAL: In a tragic road accident, three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed and 12 others injured after a speeding borewell truck rammed a jeep carrying a wedding party from behind on the national highway near Gopalapuram Cross Road in Elkathurthi mandal of Hanamkonda district early Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Kamalamma, 60, Swapna, 17, and Srinath, 6, all from the same family, who were part of the bride’s group returning home after a wedding ceremony in Siddipet district.

Six seriously injured persons were rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal for emergency treatment. The accident occurred when the 21-member wedding party from Saidapuram village in Mahbubabad district was travelling in a Bolero back from the groom’s residence in Venkatapuram, Siddipet district.

Eyewitnesses said the Bolero had stopped near the Gopalapuram crossing in Bhimadevarapalli mandal, and some passengers had stepped out. As the vehicle was about to move, the speeding borewell truck crashed into it from behind, causing a horrific collision.

The critically injured were identified as Anasuyamma, Akshaya, Shivashankar, Akshita, Chikkudi, Devendar, and Rajanarsakka. Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh visited the injured at MGM Hospital and inquired about their condition.

The Mulkanoor police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.