3 Kids of Musi Evacuees Got School Seats

Hyderabad:Three children from two families displaced due to a recent relocation drive along the Musi River were admitted to a residential school in Telangana.

This was facilitated through the efforts of project officers and resource persons from the urban community development (UCD) wing of the GHMC, who secured the admissions to the children without the need for entrance exams at the social welfare residential school.

According to a press note, the initiative was made possible through the coordination of Chandrakant Reddy, UCD additional commissioner, and Prashanthi Gari, the secretary of Telangana Residential Educational Society.