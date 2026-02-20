3 Injured in Idli Steamer Explosion in Chutneys Restaurant at LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Three persons suffered injuries after an idli steamer exploded in Chutneys restaurant in LB Nagar on Friday afternoon.

The preliminary probe into the incident suggested that over heat of the steamer could have resulted in the explosion injuring three persons. The police with the help of the restaurant staff rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital where doctors kept them under observation.

The customers and those who were present inside the restaurant ran helter-skelter after the explosion. A fire tender rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The exact reasons behind the incident could be ascertained only after collecting more details from the staff present inside the kitchen.