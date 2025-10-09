3 Held in Khammam for Killing Hyderabad Broker and Chopping Body into Pieces

Hyderabad: The Khammam police on Thursday arrested three persons including a woman for killing a real-estate broker from Hyderabad and chopping the body into pieces before dumping them in garbage to steal cash and gold from him. The prime accused P Ashok saw videos on YouTube before executing the murder and chopping the body into pieces with a butcher’s knife.

Apart from 36-year-old Ashok, the police nabbed his two associates - Kommu Nagma (32) and P Krishnaiah (45), all natives of Khammam, Khammam Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police B Tirupathi Reddy said.

Ashok killed the real-estate broker Gatla Venkateshwarlu alias Venkat (40), a native of Khammam and resident of Hyderabad, to work in Oman as he completed MPharmacy.

“As Ashok wanted Rs.1.20 lakh to meet flight and visa expenses for Oman apart from clearing Rs.50,000 debts, he killed Venkat and stole 27 grams of gold and withdrew cash from his account,” Reddy explained. Sharing the murder details, Reddy said Venkat’s brother Yadagiri lodged a complaint stating that Venkat went missing from September 22, 2025.

The police booked a case and took up the investigation. After collecting details of those who were close to Venkat, the police grilled Ashok, Nagma and Krishnaiah. The trio then admitted to the crime. Reddy said Ashok first met Nagma while she was working as an assistant at a private hospital. Their acquaintance led to a physical relationship.

He later came in contact with Venkat at a library in Khammam leading to a homosexual relationship between them. Since Ashok was facing financial difficulties, Venkat used to give money to him to meet expenses.

As Venkat appeared rich and regularly gave money to him, Ashok decided to kill him to steal gold and money from him. He first watched videos on Youtube and executed his plan with the help of Nagma and Kishnaiah.

Venkat came to Ashok’s house on September 15. As he was in deep sleep, Ashok cut Venkat’s throat with a knife and later chopped the body into pieces, which were later wrapped in a blanket and dumped in garbage in Karunagiri. He also wiped out the blood stains in the room.