3 Held in Hyderabad for Selling Ganja

Hyderabad: Telangana Prohibition and Excise department on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly possession 10.16 kgs ganja.

Following reliable information regarding illegal possession and transportation of dry ganja in Afzalsagar, the STF team raided the premises and seized 10.16 kilograms of ganja and three mobile phones.

The arrested have been identified as Prem Chandrakanth Hatwalne (27) of Nanded in Maharashtra, Sakat Shankar (21) and Kasbe Raju (40), both residents of Mallepally. Three other persons - Shivraj Hatagade and Akshay, both residents of Mangar Basthi and the supplier Jawed of Nagapur in Maharastra are absconding.

Hatwalne along with brother-in-law of Sakath Shankar of Mangar Basti were organising ganja sales and conducting wholesale business of the contraband. Javed of Nagpur was supplying ganja to them, according to N. Anjireddy, STF Superintendent.