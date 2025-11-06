3 Held for Killing Auto Driver in Broad Daylight at Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police, in close coordination with the SOT Balanagar team, arrested three persons involved in a brutal murder committed in broad daylight at Jagadgirigutta bus stop on Wednesday.

The accused persons, driven by previous enmity, hatched a pre-planned conspiracy and attacked an auto rickshaw Roshan Kumar Singh alias Roshan, 22, of Balanagar, in a public place, causing his death. The arrested have been identified as T. Bala Showreddy alias Badshah, 21, Syed Mahamood, 28, Revo Aditya alias Adil alias Adi, 26, all residents of Jagadgirigutta.

Medchal Deputy Commissioner of Police N Koti Reddy, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said the prime accused Bala Showreddy, against whom a rowdy sheet was being maintained at Jagadgirigutta police station, had a long-standing rivalry with one Shareef.

Roshan, who also had a rowdy sheet at Balanagar police station, had supported Shareef in this rivalry. Roshan threatened Bala Showreddy that he would end his life if he interfered in Shareef’s matters, triggering deep grudge and enmity in his mind.

In retaliation, Bala Showreddy procured a knife online, with a premeditated intention to eliminate Roshan. He disclosed his plan to his close associates Mahamood and Aditya, who readily agreed and they all criminally conspired to eliminate Roshan.

As per their predetermined plan, Bala Showreddy called Roshan to Jagadgirigutta bus stop to discuss the issue. While Bala Showreddy was conversing with Roshan, Mahamood caught hold of Roshan’s trouser from behind.

Meanwhile, Bala Showreddy took out the knife and brutally stabbed on his chest, abdomen, and back, causing grievous injuries.

The entire incident occurred in broad daylight in a crowded public place, spreading panic among the public. After the attack, the accused fled on a motorcycle. Due to severe injuries, Roshan was shifted to a private hospital and later to Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police recovered a knife, blood stained clothes of the accused, a motorcycle and mobile phones.