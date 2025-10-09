3 Girl Students Go Missing from Hostel in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Three girls went missing from the Backward Classes Hostel at Kotagally Girls High School in Nizamabad. The incident occurred on Wednesday and came to light on Thursday. Two of the missing girls are Class X students, while one is in Class IX. They reportedly left the hostel and did not return.

Hostel authorities realised the situation only later in the evening when the students failed to return and immediately informed the police and the girls’ parents.

Police teams reached the hostel and examined CCTV footage from the premises. The girls’ parents also visited the II Town Police Station to file a complaint.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, assistant commissioner of police L. Raja Venkatram Reddy said that police have gathered key clues and expressed confidence that the case would be resolved soon.

The disappearance of the three students has caused concern and anxiety among parents and residents in Nizamabad.