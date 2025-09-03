3 Get Life Makloor Family Murder Case

Nizamabad:Nizamabad sessions judge G.V.N. Bharata Lakshmi on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a couple in the notorious Makloor family murder case. Prashanth Medida, Vishnu Guguloth and Oddemma Medida were convicted for the murders of Prasad and his wife, Saanvika.

The killings were part of a larger crime spree in which the accused also murdered the couple’s children, Chaitrika and Chaitrik, and Prasad’s sisters, Swapna and Shravani of Makloor mandal, at different locations over unpaid debts and repayment disputes.



Prashanth and Oddemma had earlier been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering the couple’s two children. One more accused, a minor, is being tried before the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to police, Prasad had lent money to Prashanth, the main accused. Meanwhile, Prasad had also fallen into financial difficulties. Facing financial troubles, Prasad pressed harder for repayment. While not repaying the money that he owed, Prashanth offered Prasad some money if he registered his (Prasad’s) house in Prashanth’s name. Prasad duly registered his house in Prashanth’s name, but did not get the promised amount. When he began pressing for the money, Prashanth decided to eliminate Prasad and his family.

Public prosecutor Dharpally Rajeshwar Reddy told the court that on November 29, 2023, Prashanth, Vishnu, and the minor fatally assaulted Prasad in the forests near Madanapalli under Makloor police limits and buried his body there. On December 1, under Navipet police limits, Prasad’s wife, Saanvika, was abducted in a car. She was attacked by the minor, while Vishnu killed her, with Oddemma assisting in both murders.

Prashanth also attempted to kill Prasad’s mother, the only surviving member of the family, by luring her to a lodge at Nizamabad railway station. Growing suspicious after her entire family went missing, she escaped and alerted the police.

Judge Bharata Lakshmi sentenced Prashanth, Vishnu and Oddemma to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for robbery and seven years for cheating, with the sentences to run concurrently. Prashanth, the main accused, who orchestrated the killings, still faces trial in the murders of Swapna and Shravani.

