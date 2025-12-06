3 Flights at RGIA Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police Yet To Receive Complaint

Hyderabad: Three flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad received bomb threat emails since Friday leaving the airline staff and passengers on the tenterhooks.

These emails were received at a time when the RGIA witnessed chaos following cancellation of IndiGo flights.

The emails were received to the airport customer support ID. Upon receiving the emails, the airport officials alerted the personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Cyberabad police. The officials immediately initiated standard safety protocols.

The police teams first carried out checking intensively in the flights and later declared that they were hoax bomb threat mails. On Friday, the flight AI 2879 Delhi to Hyderabad received the mail. It landed safely in Hyderabad at 8.45 pm. Two flights - BA 277 Heathrow to Hyderabad and KU 373 Kuwait to Hyderabad got similar emails.

The flight BA 277 landed safely at RGIA at 5.25am, while flight KU 373 returned back to the departure area.

The RGIA Outpost Police Station Inspector S Kanakaiah confirmed that the emails were received to the airport customer care ID and added that they were yet to receive a complaint from the officials concerned about these emails to know the origin.