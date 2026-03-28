3 Family Members from Warangal Killed in Road Accident in Chittoor

Hyderabad: Three members of a family died in a road accident on Tirupati-Bangalore highway at Seshapuram in Bangarupalyam mandal in Chittoor district on Saturday.

The incident took place while the car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked RTC bus. They were on the way to Tirumala from Bengaluru in a car. The deceased have been identified as Sridhar Rao, Lakshmi and Aadvika, all from Warangal. More details are awaited.