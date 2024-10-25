3 Cadets of NCC Group Hyderabad Selected to Join Indian Navy

Hyderabad: Cadet senior under officer Sagar Mishra from the 1Telangana Air Squadron of Hyderabad Group NCC has been selected for commissioning into the Indian Navy.

This significant achievement marks a pivotal moment in Sagar's career and reflects his unwavering dedication and commitment to serving our nation. Sagar will join the esteemed Naval Academy in January 2025, where he will undergo rigorous training and education to prepare for a future as a naval officer.

His journey is a testament to the hard work, perseverance and leadership qualities he has exhibited throughout his time at the squadron. The Hyderabad Group, along with his fellow cadets, extends heartfelt congratulations to Sagar for this remarkable accomplishment.

The Hyderabad Group NCC announced the selection of Under Officer Nichitha and Cadet Praveen from the 3Telangana Battalion for the prestigious Agniveer Entry into the Indian Navy. Their selection is a significant achievement, reflecting their dedication, discipline, and commitment to serving the nation.

Nichitha and Praveen have demonstrated exceptional leadership and perseverance throughout their NCC training, embodying the values and spirit of the armed forces. As they prepare to join the Navy, they will undergo specialised training that will equip them with the skills needed to excel in their roles and contribute to the defence of our country.

Their success serves as an inspiration to fellow cadets and highlights the opportunities available for youth in the armed forces. Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) and Colonel Anil Kumar, Group Commander, NCC Group Hyderabad have extended their greetings to all of them and wished them “Fair Winds and a Following Sea.”