3 Akshaya Patra kitchens in Telangana to use renewable energy

Hyderabad: The Akshaya Patra Foundation in collaborations with HSBC Global Service Centres, India, launched three new sustainability projects at its kitchens in Kandi (Sangareddy), Narsingi (Rangareddy), and Warangal. These kitchens will make use of a 165-kW solar plant and a 2,000 kg capacity biogas plant.

The energy conservation units are expected to generate clean, renewable energy, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 152 tonnes annually. These kitchens supply hot, nutritious mid-day meals to 18,803 beneficiaries.



The solar plant is expected to result in cost savings over 20 years, aiding in service expansion.



The biogas systems will replace conventional LPG for cooking, using organic waste from the kitchens. This waste-to-resource conversion improves waste management and soil health through organic slurry fertiliser, benefiting around 27,500 beneficiaries over 15 years.



Through these sustainable measures, HSBC and the Akshaya Patra Foundation have provided over 1.25 million nutritious mid-day meals to children in Telangana and Karnataka in fiscal 2023-24.



Mamatha Madireddy, MD, head of HSBC India Global Service Centres, stated, “The initiative not only addresses energy efficiency but also ensures that children receive wholesome mid-day meals in an eco-friendly manner. We are proud to partner with Akshaya Patra Foundation to make this vision a reality.”



Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, trustee and regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation Hyderabad, expressed gratitude, saying, “We are deeply grateful to HSBC India Global Services Centres for their generous contribution. This represents a tangible step towards fostering social welfare and environmental consciousness, significantly enhancing our capacity to deliver food to underprivileged children.”