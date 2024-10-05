2nd Medical College in Nizamabad Soon: TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

Nizamabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, announced that a second medical college will soon be established in Nizamabad district. "We are planning to reopen the Christian Medical College (CMC) at Dichpally by 2025," he said, adding that government junior and degree colleges will also be opened in Nizamabad city soon.



The state Congress chief criticised the inefficiency of some past elected representatives, which led to Nizamabad city losing its smart city tag. "Nizamabad is the third largest city in Telangana," he noted. "As a sportsman, I would prefer to see a new stadium constructed in the town," Mahesh Goud stated.

The TPCC president emphasised that the Congress government is committed to reopening the Nizam Sugar Factory, as promised during the Assembly elections. He added that industrial growth is also essential for the district. Mahesh Goud mentioned that he will establish an MLC camp office in Nizamabad soon.

In response to a question, he stated that the city will have an airport soon, as the aviation department has surveyed the viability of a new airport at Dichpally. "If needed, flights between Mumbai and Hyderabad via Nizamabad will be operated," he said.

Reacting to HYDRAA operations in Hyderabad, Mahesh Goud said that HYDRAA is the brainchild of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and will help protect future generations from national calamities. He added that similar operations will be implemented in Nizamabad, and encroachments on government lands will not be tolerated.

He claimed that the Nizam government allocated thousands of acres of land to the government, and no Chief Minister disturbed these allocations. He alleged that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao destroyed all government land for the benefit of his relatives and private firms, prioritising self-interest.