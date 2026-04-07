2nd Instalment of Rythu Bharosa by April 15

Hyderabad: The second instalment of financial assistance of ₹6,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for the ongoing yasangi (rabi) season will be disbursed by April 15. This will cover all farmers owning up to five acres of land, official sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had launched the first phase of the Rythu Bharosa on March 22 in Siddipet district, releasing ₹3,590 crore directly into the bank accounts of all registered 70 lakh landowners. Under this phase, all farmers, irrespective of the extent of their landholdings, were covered — including those owning less than one acre as well as those with larger holdings.

Each farmer, irrespective of the size of their land. received up to ₹6,000 per acre as part of the initial disbursement.

In the second phase, the focus will shift to farmers owning between one acre and five acres. These beneficiaries will receive the balance amount for their remaining landholdings up to five acres, after adjusting the amount already credited during the first phase.

Officials said the government has planned a phased disbursement strategy for the scheme, with the second instalment scheduled for release by mid-April. The third and final instalment is expected to be credited before the end of April, thereby completing the total financial assistance cycle of ₹9,000 crore earmarked for the yasangi season.

Sources indicated that the finance department has been directed to mobilise nearly ₹2,700 crore for the second phase of disbursement to ensure timely payments to eligible farmers.