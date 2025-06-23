2K Run Creates Awareness On Drug Abuse

KARIMNAGAR: Emphasising the collective responsibility to curb drug abuse, district superintendent of police Mahesh B. Geethe urged citizens to actively take part in the fight against narcotics to secure a brighter future for coming generations.

The SP was speaking after inaugurating a 2K run organised as part of ‘Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Awareness Week’ on Monday. The run commenced at Ambedkar Chowrasta and concluded at Bathukamma Ghat.

A large number of people, including children, elders, youth, women, and students from various educational institutions, took part in the event along with police officers and staff. A highlight of the occasion was a specially set up ‘I’M ANTI-DRUG SOLDIER’ selfie point, where many students and youth were seen capturing the moment in solidarity against drug abuse.

Speaking at the event, SP Mahesh B. Geethe said the initiative aimed to educate youth and the general public on the dangers posed by narcotic substances. He expressed concern that an increasing number of young people are falling prey to intoxicants like ganja and other drugs, thereby endangering their future.

He appealed to the youth to stay away from harmful habits and instead focus on building promising careers. "Every student and youngster should become an ‘Anti-Drug Soldier’ and raise awareness about the devastating consequences of drug abuse," he said. He added that public support and youth involvement are essential to completely eradicating drugs from society.

The SP also urged attendees to report any incidents of drug use or sale to the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau by calling 100, 8712671111, or by visiting the nearest police station. He assured that all information shared would be kept confidential.

Later, the SP led the attendees in taking a pledge to actively contribute to the fight against drug abuse and trafficking. The pledge included a commitment to adopt a drug-free lifestyle and support the Telangana government’s vision of a drug-free society.