2K Agniveers Join Army In Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Secunderabad witnessed the formal induction of over 2,000 newly trained Agniveers into the Indian Army on Tuesday, at Passing Out Parades at the 1 EME Centre and the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre.

At the AOC Centre, the Passing Out Parade marked the completion of 34 weeks of intensive training for recruits joining the Army Ordnance Corps. The soldiers were trained in drill, field craft, physical endurance, weapons handling and core military skills essential for logistics and battlefield support roles.

Major General Rakesh Manocha, Commandant, AOC Centre, reviewed the parade and congratulated the recruits on completing their training. He encouraged them to uphold the values of “Duty, Honour, and Courage” in every assignment they undertook. Recruit Manish Kumar was awarded the GOC-in-C Southern Command rolling trophy for best recruit.

At the 1 EME Centre, 1,024 Agniveers of Batch-05/24 completed their basic and advanced military training and were inducted into the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers. The EME plays a vital role in maintaining and operating high-tech military equipment and trains its personnel in technical and operational readiness for modern battlefield environments.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Prashant Bajpai, Commandant, 1 EME Centre. Commending the Agniveers’ discipline and resilience, he urged them to serve the nation with dedication and uphold the core values of integrity and honour. Agniveer Vishnu Soni was named best in drill and parade commander, while Agniveer Prithvijeet Kumar was adjudged best overall Agniveer.