2BHK houses will be delivered as Dasara gifts

Nizamabad: Minister for revenue, housing, and information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, announced on Friday that the state government will distribute double-bedroom houses as Dasara gifts to eligible beneficiaries across the state. He mentioned that guidelines for the selection of beneficiaries will be issued soon and emphasised that efforts will be made on a war footing to provide drinking water, electricity, and sanitation in 2BHK colonies.

Ponguleti, along with ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Konda Surekha, reviewed developmental projects in Nizamabad district on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, Ponguleti assured that incomplete 2BHK housing projects would be finished within three months. He added that 3,500 to 4,000 2BHK houses would be sanctioned for each Assembly constituency.

The ministers arrived in Nizamabad by helicopter to attend TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud's public meeting and later reviewed the district's developmental works with local officials.

Ponguleti also urged district officials to complete the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) process in line with the Dharani portal. He noted that the new Record of Rights (RoR) Act, set to be introduced by the end of October, would serve as a model for the entire country.