297 Students Join Anti-drug Workshop

Hyderabad: The department of school education through Samagra Shiksha, is conducting a three-spell state-level residential workshop on Drug Abuse Prevention for Prahari Club student members at Walamtari, Rajendranagar. A total of 297 participants, including students and teachers from all 33 districts, are attending the programme, which combines training, creative engagement and an exposure visit to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

“To build a drug-free and safe school environment through student leadership,” states the Prahari Club Student Action Plan booklet prepared for the workshop.

The programme runs in three spells of two days each from February 9 to 18. Each spell covers 11 districts with 99 participants. Every district nominates nine participants drawn from three government schools identified as hot-spot institutions in consultation with the Anti-Narcotics Bureau. Each school sends two students from Classes VII and IX along with one Prahari Club in-charge teacher.

Prahari clubs are student-led safety and awareness groups formed in schools to promote drug-free, safe and healthy environments. Members act as peer leaders to spread awareness, identify vulnerable students and support prevention activities.

Officials said the workshop follows the Anti-Drug Campaign directives of the state government and the approved annual work plan and budget for 2025–26. Boarding, lodging and training facilities have been arranged in residential mode at Walamtari.

Sessions address adolescent safety, drug abuse prevention, peer leadership and the role of Prahari Clubs in schools. Creative modules form a large part of the schedule, with students taking part in nukkad natak, storytelling, puppetry, poster-making, slogan writing, debate and elocution under the theme Say No to Drugs.

Each spell includes a half-day exposure visit to the state command and control centre and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau at Banjara Hills, where students receive a guided tour to understand enforcement and monitoring related to drug control.

Support for the workshop includes resourcepersons and logistical assistance from Eagle force, along with certificates, awareness books, standees, posters, medals and a digital display van. Travel allowance is provided to participants and accompanying teachers as per norms. Certificates are distributed at the valedictory session before students return to their districts with school-level action plans.

