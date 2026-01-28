2.9 Kg of Ganja Hidden in Loo Seized, Couple Arrested

Hyderabad:Excise cops arrested drug peddlers in Dhoolpet and seized 2.936 kg of ganja on Wednesday. In a joint raid by the STF team-A and Dhoolpet excise personnel, officials seized nearly 3 kg of ganja hidden in a bathroom.

Acting on inputs, constable Prakash searched a house belonging to Rohit Singh in Machilipura. Initial search of the house yielded nothing.



Members of the raiding team became suspicious, when they noticed a dangling thread from the PVC drainage pipe inside the bathroom and when the officers pulled the thread, several small packets containing ganja, came out of the pipe.



In a similar setup, the ganja was found concealed in the second pipe. About 2.936 kg of ganja was recovered from the accused Rohit and his wife Veena Bai’s house, a police officer, said.



The STF team arrested Rohit Singh, Rohan Singh, and Veena Bai, while their associates Santosh Singh and his wife Nandi Singh are on the run, a press release issued by the excise department, stated.

