288 Double Bedroom Houses Inaugurated By Ministers Ponguleti, Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the government is planning on constructing apartment-styled housing complexes for the people within GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment limits.

The minister, along with city incharge minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Congress Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, BJP Lok Sabha member Etala Rajendar, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh on Saturday inaugurated 288 double-bedroom houses at Rasoolpura’s Narayan Jhopdi and Sriramnagar.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Srinivas Reddy said “The government is preparing a plan on constructing apartment-styled houses for people, and we will deliver the good news in a short period of time.”

“When I came here last time during the campaign for Cantonment by-elections, I promised you that I will deliver double-bedroom houses to you people if you elect Sriganesh as the MLA, and we have now delivered on our promises”, Srinivas Reddy added.

The double-bedroom houses, spanning 288 houses in total, are raised on 5 different blocks. Constructed with a total expenditure of Rs. 22.32 crores, infrastructures for the houses like electricity, sump water, sewerage connections and CC roads are all completed.

The ministers handed over the documents and houses to the allottees at the ceremony. Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy participated in the programme.