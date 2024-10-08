 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2024 8:16 PM GMT
285 complaints at Prajavani; most on property tax
The Prajavani programme was held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office, all its six zonal offices and the Hyderabad collectorate, here on Monday. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme was held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office, all its six zonal offices and the Hyderabad collectorate, here on Monday. As many as 285 complaints were submitted.

At the GHMC head office, 83 complaints were received physically and seven were reported over the 'phone-in' programme. At the six GHMC zonal offices, 49 complaints were received.

At the Hyderabad collectorate, 146 complaints were received.

At the GHMC offices, the complaints mostly pertained to illegal constructions, property tax and road restoration.

At the Hyderabad collectorate, the complaints were related to the state government’s free housing scheme, pensions, Kalyana Laxmi/Shaadi Mubarak and land acquisition.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
