28,000 Chilli Bags Damaged in Cold Storage Fire

Nalgonda: A fire broke out at Sai Balaji Cold Storage at Athkur in Madhira mandal of Khammam district on Saturday evening, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Around 28,000 bags of red chilli belonging to nearly 300 farmers were stored in the facility at the time of the incident.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after more than three hours. Officials said insulation material in the unit contributed to the spread of the fire.

Police said a large quantity of the stored produce was damaged. The extent of loss is yet to be assessed by the management.

Officials said it is also not clear whether the stock was insured.

Farmers whose produce was stored at the facility reached the site after being informed of the incident.