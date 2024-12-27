28 Year Old Dies by Suicide in Nacharam

Hyderabad: A PhD scholar, P. Deepthi, was found dead at her residence in Kukatpally late on Wednesday. The police have arrested three persons, including her estranged father, for abetment to suicide.

Her mother, Pulivarthi Nagamani, complainant in the case, said: “I had gone for a Christmas party at my elder daughter’s place. Deepthi said she has some projects.” When Nagamani returned home, Deepthi did not open the door. Her son-in-law, who was with her, broke open the door and found Deepthi dead.

“Administering CPR did not help,” Nagamani said. Deepthi was a PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

Nagamani alleged that Deepthi was falsely implicated in a cheating case filed by two individuals, Bella Anil and Thippani Anita. The case stemmed from a Rs.15 lakh payment made in 2022 to Nagamani’s estranged husband Pulivarthi Sangeetha Rao, who had promised Anita a job at the IICT.

According to the complaint, Deepthi was unaware of the transaction but became a target when Anil, Anita, he father Somaiah and brother began demanding Rs.35 lakh to withdraw the complaint.

Deepthi’s mother claimed the group harassed her daughter and threatened to ruin her career. The mother alleged that there were casteist slurs passed against her daughter. The situation, Nagamani said, forced her daughter to take her own life.

According to the FIR, a video found on Deepthi’s phone reportedly accused Anita, Anil, and Somaiah of being responsible for her death.

Inspector G. Rudvir Kumar registered a case of abetment to suicide under the BNS and under the SC/ST Act. Police have arrested Sangeetha Rao, Anita, and Somaiah, while Anil and Saidulu are absconding.