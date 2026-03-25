28 Teachers To Get Global Exposure

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has issued orders for a Teachers’ Exposure Visit and Educational Exchange Programme, under which a 40-member delegation from Telangana will visit four countries between April 20 and 24.

According to proceedings issued by director of school education Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, the delegation will travel to Finland, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan as part of efforts to expose teachers to global practices in school education.The department has identified 28 teachers from across the state for the programme. Officials said the selection process began with proposals from district collectors recommending three teachers each, following which a final list was prepared.The selected participants include headmasters, school assistants and secondary grade teachers from districts such as Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Medak, Khammam, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla and Rangareddy.District authorities have been directed to inform the selected teachers and confirm their readiness for travel. A virtual orientation session has been scheduled on March 25 at 3 pm to brief participants on visa documentation and related procedures.The annexure to the proceedings contains details of the selected teachers, while the remaining members of the delegation comprise other education department officials.