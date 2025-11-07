28 Ganja Plants Worth Rs 2.80 Lakh Found In Police Raid On Cotton Field

ADILABAD: Kerameri police raided an agricultural field on the outskirts of Kota, one of the disputed villages in Parandholi gram panchayat, Kerameri mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, and seized 28 ganja plants worth ₹2.80 lakh on Friday. The police found that farmer Shivaji Gaikwad, 50, had been cultivating ganja plants in his field.

According to Kerameri SI Madhukar, a police team acting on specific information raided the field and discovered that the ganja plants were grown as an intercrop in a cotton field.

SP Katilal Patil and ASP Chittaranjan have been making sustained efforts to make the district free from ganja cultivation, the SI added.