28 Dogs Kept in Flat; HC Gives 60 Days’ Time to Rescuer to Rehome Them

Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court granted 60 days to an entrepreneur who was directed by the GHMC to remove 28 dogs from her apartment within three days. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Kameshwari Pidaparth, a fourth-generation dog rescuer residing in Gachibowli.

She challenged the GHMC notice, which required her to either hand over the dogs to an NGO or transfer them to GHMC custody, following complaints alleging nuisance, health hazards and disturbance from fellow residents. The GHMC informed the judge that over 30 flat-owners had lodged complaints, citing excessive noise, hygiene concerns and violation of civic norms under the GHMC Act due to the maintenance of 28 dogs in a single residential unit.

The petitioner submitted that she had been rescuing and caring for abandoned dogs for over seven years and had ensured that no inconvenience was caused to neighbours. She argued that the three-day deadline was harsh, arbitrary and detrimental to animal welfare.

Taking into account the concerns of senior citizens and other residents, the judge observed that immediate displacement of the animals would not be appropriate. Suspending the GHMC notice, the judge granted the petitioner 60 days to make alternative arrangements for the dogs.

Auction of housing board lands challenged

A division bench of the Telangana High Court admitted a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the proposed alienation and auction of Housing Board lands to private entities and corporate companies. The panel comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin are dealing with a PIL filed by Community Organisation for Peoples Emancipation, represented by its president U. Siva Prasad. The petitioner was seeking a direction to the state and the Telangana Housing Board to not to alienate or auction Housing Board land to real estate agencies or corporate companies, contending that such action defeated the aims and objectives of the Telangana Housing Board Act. It was further prayed that the respondents be directed to construct houses under integrated and composite housing schemes for LIG, MIG and HIG categories, to implement hire purchase schemes on a reservation basis, and to construct commercial complexes and multi-storey buildings to be let out on rent for augmenting the financial resources of the Board and serving the public interest. During the hearing, counsel for the state informed the bench that the interim relief sought to stay the auction had become infructuous, as the auction was completed on August 30. Taking note of the submission, the bench disposed of the interim application and posted the main writ petition for hearing after one week.

Left leader gets anticipatory bail in rape case

The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to a communist leader facing allegations of repeatedly raping a married woman. The court was hearing a criminal petition filed by Arepally Sayanna. According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant multiple times over a period of two years, detained her at home and blackmailed her with nude photographs taken during sexual acts. He was accused of threatening to kill her and her family if she failed to pay `5 lakh. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the allegations were false and motivated and that the complainant herself had threatened and demanded money from him. It was argued that there was no forcible sexual act and that the petitioner hailed from a respectable background. The judge noted that although there was a delay in lodging the complaint, it was explained by the complainant’s claim of continuous threats. The judge observed that the allegations pertained to incidents spread over two years and that the complainant, who had been married for 24 years, was mature enough. Considering that substantial investigation was completed and that custodial interrogation was not necessary, the judge deemed it fit to grant conditional anticipatory bail to the accused.

IOCL dealer moves HC over termination

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the cancellation of a retail outlet dealership by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Unikicherla, Warangal Urban. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Jagilam Raj Kumar. The petitioner assailed the action of the IOCL divisional office as arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional, alleging that the cancellation was affected without any SMS notification or communication through registered post regarding the payment of the 10 per cent initial security deposit. The dealership was originally allotted under the OBC category. The petitioner argued that the abrupt cancellation violated constitutional provisions and the brochure for the selection of dealers for regular and rural retail outlets. He contended that the absence of proper communication deprived him of the chance to comply with the requirements. The petitioner sought a direction to quash the cancellation letter and direct IOCL to grant additional time to deposit the security amount, submit the documents referred to in the communication in July 2021, and complete other formalities for the dealership. The respondents sought time to file their response.