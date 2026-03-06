28 Children Get Digital Hearing Aids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Twenty eight children from underprivileged faDr T. Shobha, superintendent and head of obstetrics and gynaecology department at Gandhi Hospital, speaking at the event said early identification and timely treatment can prevent lifelong barriers for children with hearing loss.Dr T. Shobha, superintendent and head of obstetrics and gynaecology department at Gandhi Hospital, speaking at the event said early identification and timely treatment can prevent lifelong barriers for children with hearing loss. The hearing aids were fitted for children as young as six to eight months and programmed according to individual needs.

MVF founder and managing trustee G.V. Sethuraman, addressing the gathering, spoke about the need for inclusivity. He highlighted the activities of the MVF including pre-school training, new-born hearing screening, and offering of audiological and speech language services for individuals of all age groups.

Medical professionals including Dr Alampur Sai Baba Goud, a Padma Shri awardee, Dr Adithi Kishore, Dr Ravi Kumar and Dr Bhupender Singh Rathod spoke. Awareness posters on ear and hearing care were released for display in Anganwadi centres, public hospitals and primary health centres.